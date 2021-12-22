Florida Matters recaps COVID-19 across the state in 2021

This week on Florida Matters, we recap the impact of COVID-19 in 2021.

In the past year, we’ve seen many developments. Vaccines became widely available but hesitancy to get them remains. COVID-19 treatments like monoclonal antibodies have gained steam. The delta variant of the virus came along in the summer and led to another surge in cases and deaths. Now the omicron variant may be even more transmissible.

For our look at this year, we hear from Kevin Sneed, founding dean of the USF Taneja College of Pharmacy, and Julio Ochoa, editor of Health News Florida.

Host Steve Newborn also asks them about how doctors, nurses and the health care industry in general are coping with the ongoing pandemic.

You can listen to Steve’s conversation with Sneed and Ochoa by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7