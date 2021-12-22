© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Matters recaps COVID-19 across the state in 2021

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost,
Steve Newborn
Published December 22, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST
seniors wait for shot in fort myers.png
WLRN
Seniors in Fort Myers stand in line after waiting overnight in Jan. 2021 for their first COVID-19 vaccine.

Host Steve Newborn discusses the virus and its impact throughout the year with Kevin Sneed of the USF Taneja College of Pharmacy and Julio Ochoa, editor of Health News Florida.

florida_matters logo.png

This week on Florida Matters, we recap the impact of COVID-19 in 2021.

In the past year, we’ve seen many developments. Vaccines became widely available but hesitancy to get them remains. COVID-19 treatments like monoclonal antibodies have gained steam. The delta variant of the virus came along in the summer and led to another surge in cases and deaths. Now the omicron variant may be even more transmissible.

For our look at this year, we hear from Kevin Sneed, founding dean of the USF Taneja College of Pharmacy, and Julio Ochoa, editor of Health News Florida.

Host Steve Newborn also asks them about how doctors, nurses and the health care industry in general are coping with the ongoing pandemic.

You can listen to Steve’s conversation with Sneed and Ochoa by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Florida MattersUSFUniversity of South Florida
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is a WUSF Public Media news intern for summer 2018.
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
