© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida reports its first case of the omicron variant at Tampa's VA hospital

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published December 7, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST
The James A. Haley VA Hospital in Tampa is among the busiest veteran's hospitals in the nation.
The James A. Haley VA Hospital in Tampa is among the busiest veteran's hospitals in the nation.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital said the patient has mild symptoms and had recently returned from international travel.

The first known case of the coronavirus omicron variant in Florida has been detected at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Tuesday.

A Florida Department of Health spokeswoman announced the finding on Tuesday, saying in a statement the strain was "quickly identified" as three state laboratories continue to actively sequence genomes of the coronavirus.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital said the patient has mild symptoms and had recently returned from international travel.

Contract tracing has been conducted to identify possible exposures and necessary quarantine protocols, the health department said.

At least 19 states have reported cases of the omicron variant as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus Variantomicron variantJames A. Haley Veterans’ HospitalDepartment of Veterans Affairs
Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
Related Content