Florida reports its first case of the omicron variant at Tampa's VA hospital

The first known case of the coronavirus omicron variant in Florida has been detected at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Tuesday.

A Florida Department of Health spokeswoman announced the finding on Tuesday, saying in a statement the strain was "quickly identified" as three state laboratories continue to actively sequence genomes of the coronavirus.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital said the patient has mild symptoms and had recently returned from international travel.

Contract tracing has been conducted to identify possible exposures and necessary quarantine protocols, the health department said.

At least 19 states have reported cases of the omicron variant as of Tuesday.



