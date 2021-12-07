© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Omicron vs. delta: Battle of the coronavirus mutants is critical

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published December 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST
africa covid vaccine.jpeg
AP
A woman is vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Hillbrow Clinic in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday Dec. 6, 2021. South African doctors say the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to the new omicron variant is resulting in mostly mild symptoms.

Many questions about omicron remain unanswered, including whether the virus causes milder illnesses and how much it might evade immunity from past COVID infections or vaccines.

Scientists are poring over the latest data to try to understand who might win the battle of the coronavirus variants, the world-dominating delta or the latest competitor, omicron.

The outcome could determine the future of the pandemic.

Some scientists said Monday that early indications suggest omicron could emerge the victor. But others say it’s too soon to know whether omicron will spread more efficiently than delta, especially in places with significant delta surges, such as the United States.

Many other critical questions remain, including whether the virus causes milder or more severe illness and how much it might evade immunity from past illness or vaccines.

Click here to read the entire article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19omicron variantvariances
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content