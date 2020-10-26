-
Facilities are reopening at a slower pace than many civilian health systems, but the VA recently started to expand in-person care.
Local VA facilities could expand in-person services to offer more routine care if downward trends in coronavirus cases continue, says Secretary Wilkie, but they have to be cautious to protect vulnerable patients.
Veterans hospitals across Florida are understaffed and the Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute says the pressures the coronavirus pandemic has put on the…
Duval is one of three Florida counties where people caring for wounded, sick or injured military veterans can now apply for some time-off.
The White House's new suicide prevention plan for veterans includes restricting access to guns. It's politically charged, but experts say it's the most obvious way to help.
Like many long-term care facilities, VA nursing homes haven't allowed in-person visitation since early March. The separation has been hard on veterans...
The Department of Veterans Affairs is the nation's largest health care system. Critics say the coronavirus will overwhelm it, but VA secretary Robert Wilkie says his department is ready.
The VA Aid and Attendance benefit can help some vets and spouses pay for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and home health care. But the...
Researchers at the Tampa veterans’ hospital are training computers how to diagnose cancer. It’s one example of how the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved Danny Burgess Jr. Thursday as the Department of Veterans' Affairs Director. Burgess is a former...