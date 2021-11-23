© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

State Senate committee eyes extending COVID legal protections for health providers

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published November 23, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST
stethoscope_-_by_hush_naidoo.jpg
Hush Naidoo
/

A law that provides protections for providers from lawsuits related to issues such as transmission of COVID and treatment of people with COVID is scheduled to expire March 29,

The state Senate Judiciary Committee next week will consider a proposal that would extend COVID-19 legal protections for health care providers.

The committee is scheduled to take up the measure (SPB 7014) during a Nov. 30 meeting.

Lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session passed a bill (SB 72) that provided protections to health care providers and other businesses from lawsuits related to issues such as transmission of COVID-19 and treatment of people with COVID-19.

The law is scheduled to expire March 29, one year after it took effect.

The new Senate bill focuses on health care providers and would extend legal protections for them to June 1, 2023.

The legal protections, for example, include a higher standard of proof for plaintiffs in COVID-19 cases against health-care providers. In such cases, plaintiffs have to prove “by the greater weight of the evidence that the health care provider was grossly negligent or engaged in intentional misconduct.”

The bill that would extend the protections is filed for the 2022 legislative session, which will start in January.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19health care workersFlorida Legislature
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content