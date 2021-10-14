© 2020 Health News Florida



Coronavirus cases are declining in Florida, but hospital staffing shortages remain

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published October 14, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT
The coronavirus pandemic as exacerbated nursing shortages at hospitals throughout the state of Florida.
The president of the Florida Hospital Association says the pandemic has led to a 25% turnover rate among hospital nurses.

After the delta variant caused a surge of coronavirus patients in Florida, health officials say the number of cases is continuing to trend down.

But Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, says staffing concerns remain.

“We had a workforce shortage prior to the pandemic. The pandemic has been like a gasoline can over that fire so the workforce shortage is now greatly exacerbated as a result of the pandemic,” Mayhew says.

Mayhew says the “stress and strain” of the pandemic led to a 25% turnover rate among hospital nurses. That number rises to 30% among critical care nurses.

Mayhew is looking to state lawmakers for help improving retention efforts.

During a meeting Wednesday with the Senate Health Policy Committee, she said the assistance might include creating better career pathways or developing mentorships and apprenticeships.

Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

