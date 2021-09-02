Florida Will Soon Issue $5,000 Fines For Violating Vaccine Passport Ban

Florida will soon start issuing fines for businesses that require customers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill this year that banned so-called vaccine passports.

The Florida Department of Health filed a notice last week. It says businesses, schools and government agencies that require proof of vaccination will face a $5,000 fine starting Sept. 16.

Anyone found in violation will receive a notice and can request a hearing before the fine is enforced.

COVID-19 infections in Florida have skyrocketed over the summer as the state has been one of the hardest hit areas of the U.S. from the delta variant. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 15,000 patients are currently hospitalized in the state, up from about 1,800 in June.

A federal judge ruled last month that Norwegian Cruise Lines can require proof of vaccines. The DeSantis administration has said it would appeal that ruling.

