WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Lawsuit over the release of state COVID data gets a November court date

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published October 22, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT
Rep Carlos Guillermo Smith - Florida House.jpg
/
Florida House of Representatives
State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, and the Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit in August.

State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith and the Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit after the Department of Health rebuffed requests for daily information about COVID.

A Leon County circuit judge has scheduled a two-day hearing next month in a lawsuit alleging the Florida Department of Health has violated public records laws by refusing to provide detailed data about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge John Cooper issued an order this week scheduling the hearing Nov. 9-10.

State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, and the Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit in August after the Department of Health rebuffed requests for daily information about COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations.

Several major news organizations joined the lawsuit to back Smith and the nonprofit Florida Center for Government Accountability.

The Department of Health has argued that Cooper should reject the lawsuit, contending that requested reports don’t exist and that underlying data is confidential.

Cooper had scheduled a hearing in late September, but it was postponed because a lead attorney for the plaintiffs had a death in her family.

Health News FloridaCourtslawsuitFlorida Department of HealthCarlos Guillermo SmithCOVID-19Coronavirus
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
