DeSantis calls for a special legislative session to combat vaccine mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he is calling a special legislative session to discuss federal vaccination requirements.

Speaking in Clearwater on Thursday morning, DeSantis said lawmakers will discuss protections for employees in Florida who may not want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

DeSantis outlined policy goals for the special session, including holding businesses liable for adverse reactions to vaccines and removing legal liability protections for employers with vaccine mandates.

The governor says he will ask the Legislature to pass a law to block a federal vaccine or testing requirements for companies with more than 100 employees.

“You have a federal government that is very much trying to use the heavy hand of government to force a lot of these injections and you have a lot of folks that actually believe that that decision should be theirs,” DeSantis said. “We believe in having basic medical freedom and individual choice -- and that your right to earn a living should not be contingent upon COVID shots.”

President Joe Biden announced new requirements in September that mandate vaccinations for federal employees and health workers as well as federal contractors. He also called for vaccination or testing requirements for private businesses with 100 or more employees.

Republican lawmakers at both the state and federal levels have vowed to file suit to overturn the rules.

DeSantis said that while he and Attorney General Ashley Moody build a case to legally contest any federal mandates, the state can’t wait until the 2022 legislative session, which begins in January, to “strengthen” state laws.

Appearing with DeSantis were people who lost their jobs over vaccine mandates, including Stephen Davis, who was terminated Tuesday from his position as a battalion chief with the Orange County Fire Department.

Davis wouldn't discipline employees who refused to follow the county's mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. The department says he failed to follow a direct order.

“I was terminated for what I believe to be an unlawful order,” Davis said.

He said employees in his battalion told him they had been "unable to sleep, worried about what would happen if they didn’t get a shot. If they were mandated, would they be able to provide for their families? Would it affect their medical coverage?”

A union member says Davis didn't discipline the firefighters because some had already been vaccinated, and others had applied for religious exemptions

Almost four dozen department employees who don't want to be vaccinated have sued the county, calling the mandate “unlawful, unconstitutional and highly invasive.”

This would be the second special session following the 2021 session, which ended in April. An earlier meeting discussed Florida's gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe.

No date for the special session was announced.

Democrats were quick to criticize the Republican governor’s plan.

State Sen. Annette Taddeo compared DeSantis' actions to those of a dictator. Taddeo on Monday announced she would be running for governor in 2022.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, another Democrat running for governor, called the move a "purely self-serving political ploy by the governor."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

