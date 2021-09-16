© 2020 Health News Florida



COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Decline In Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published September 16, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT

The number of new coronavirus cases in Florida showed a decrease of 577 from the previouis report, and the number of COVID patients in hospitals went down 440.

The number of Floridians diagnosed with the coronavirus who are hospitalized continues to drop.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 10,539 people with the coronavirus were being treated in the state's hospitals. That is a decrease of 440 people from Tuesday's report.

In addition, 2,603 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care — using about 39 percent of the state's staffed ICU beds.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 10,723 on Wednesday. That brings the total number of people statewide diagnosed with coronavirus to 3,464,113.

The additional cases Tuesday were down from 11,300 on Monday. Florida had a seven-day “moving” average of 12,202 new cases as of Tuesday, according to the CDC.

The CDC also reported that the state's deaths from COVID-19 increased by three people to 49,257.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Wednesday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is the education reporter for WUSF 89.7 and StateImpact Florida.
