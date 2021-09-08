© 2020 Health News Florida



Health Care Providers Call For Transparency In COVID Case Reporting In Nassau Schools

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Tarik Minor – News4Jax
Published September 8, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT
Jonathan Pagliarulo, 11, gets tested for COVID-19, after vaccinated family members tested positive for the virus, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in North Miami, Fla.
A Facebook page created by Nassau County parents to track COVID cases includes a form to report a child with the illness.

Some Nassau County parents are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to tracking the number of COVID-19 cases in their children’s classrooms.

They’ve created a social media network amongst themselves because case counts aren’t currently being broken down by school in the Nassau County School District. It’s just one of the requests health care providers are demanding in a letter — which News4Jax has obtained — to Nassau County School Board members.

As of Monday, the NCSD Parent Covid Tracking Facebook group had more than 2,000 members. The resource is not run by school officials but instead parents, who’ve also created a form to report a child with COVID-19.

