Health Care Providers Call For Transparency In COVID Case Reporting In Nassau Schools

Some Nassau County parents are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to tracking the number of COVID-19 cases in their children’s classrooms.

They’ve created a social media network amongst themselves because case counts aren’t currently being broken down by school in the Nassau County School District. It’s just one of the requests health care providers are demanding in a letter — which News4Jax has obtained — to Nassau County School Board members.

As of Monday, the NCSD Parent Covid Tracking Facebook group had more than 2,000 members. The resource is not run by school officials but instead parents, who’ve also created a form to report a child with COVID-19.

Read the rest of this story from WJCT News partner News4Jax.

