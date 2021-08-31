© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID-19 Cases In Young Children Continue To Climb In Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published August 31, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT
Children now account for more than a fifth of new U.S. coronavirus cases in states that release statistics by age, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Children now account for more than a fifth of new U.S. coronavirus cases in states that release statistics by age, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

More children under 12 tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida last week than any other age group, the state reported.

The surge began as students returned to their classrooms earlier this month.

Schools in Florida have seen thousands of students test positive for coronavirus, and even more have been sent home to quarantine because they were exposed to the virus.

Then, last week, the state reported that more children under 12 tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida than any other age group.

Children's hospitals like Johns Hopkins All Children's in St. Petersburg have seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases among children, said Dr. Allison Messina, Chief of Infectious Diseases at All Children's.

"To give you an example, in June I think we diagnosed a total of 12 cases,” Messina said. “By July, that was about 180 and in August — and we're not even done counting yet obviously — I think we're already around 400 or more."

In Pinellas County, where All Children's is located, almost 1,600 students have tested positive. In adjacent Hillsborough County, there have been more than 4,700 cases among students.

Messina notes that even though COVID-19 vaccinations are not yet approved for children 11 and younger, preventive measures like mask wearing can offer protection.

"Also make sure that all of the older individuals around them in the home are vaccinated,” she said. “So, if you have an 8-year-old, make sure the parents are vaccinated and make sure older siblings are vaccinated. That way you can keep their circle a little bit safer."

Parents should get their child tested if they have symptoms like a fever, cough and sore throat, Messina said.

All Children’s is seeing more kids experiencing respiratory symptoms and testing positive for the virus than they have since the start of the pandemic.

In Friday's weekly report, Florida reported 26,475 new coronavirus cases in children under 12. By comparison, there were 24,000 cases reported for people between the ages of 30 and 39 and 20,019 cases reported for people between the ages of 40 and 49.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruschildren's healthJohns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is the education reporter for WUSF 89.7 and StateImpact Florida.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Content