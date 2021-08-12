Florida Posts New Single-Day High Number Of New COVID-19 Cases

Florida reported Wednesday that 24,753 more people have tested positive for coronavirus — the most reported in a day, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC also recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths statewide.

The state has seen its five highest single days of new cases all occur since July 30:

August 10, 2021 — 24,753

August 6, 2021 — 23,958

August 5, 2021 — 22,776

July 30, 2021 — 21,702

August 7, 2021 — 21,487



Florida reports 2,806,813 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meantime, about 86 percent of the 56,172 inpatient hospital beds in Florida were occupied Wednesday, according to data updated by the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

About 47.6% of Florida's staffed ICU beds were taken by 3,112 coronavirus patients. Hospitalizations rose by 280 to 15,449 patients with COVID-19, according to HHS.

Meanwhile, 41 hospitals across the state reported to the federal government that they had critical staffing shortages Wednesday morning. Also, 56 hospitals reported that they expected to face critical staffing shortages within the next week.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

