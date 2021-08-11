CDC Updates Florida's COVID-19 Weekend Numbers

After a misunderstanding between the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, updated numbers of coronavirus cases for the past few days have been released.

Originally, the CDC reported 28,317 people tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday, and 28,316 on Saturday. However, the Department of Health disputed those figures, saying they were the totals over "multiple days."

The CDC now says 21,500 cases were recorded Saturday, 19,567 Sunday, and 15,319 Monday.

Since June 18, Florida has not reported daily weekend COVID-19 data to the federal government. It now reports data from Saturdays and Sundays to the CDC the following Monday.



Jason Salemi, a professor at the University of South Florida College of Public Health and the Morsani College of Medicine, told The News Service of Florida that the error in the posted information was most likely the result of the CDC misunderstanding how many days of data Florida reported on Monday.

The state also recorded the deaths of 16 people from COVID-related complications Monday.

For the ninth straight day, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state reached a record high, at 15,169.

Also, 3,050 ICU beds statewide — about 47 percent of the staffed ICU beds — are being used for COVID-19 patients.

Information from The News Service of Florida was used in this report.

