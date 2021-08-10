AP-NORC Poll: Americans Have High Trust In Doctors, Nurses

A new poll finds that most Americans have high trust in doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

Researchers say that trust could become important in the push to increase COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as unvaccinated people have care providers they know and are open to hearing new information about the vaccines.

A poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows at least seven in 10 Americans trust doctors, nurses and pharmacists to do what’s right for them and their families either most or all of the time.

Hospital executives do not receive the same level of trust, the poll showed.

The poll also showed that most Americans agree that nurses and aides are underpaid, while few respondents support using federal dollars to increase physicians' pay.

Click here to see the entire poll results.

