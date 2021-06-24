Dog In West Palm Beach Dies After Exposure To Blue-Green Algae

A dog has died after exposure to blue-green algae toxins in water from a canal in West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach Post reports.

The 8-year-old boxer named Bella died last month. She is likely the first reported canine death in Palm Beach County from blue-green algae poisoning.

Blue-green algae has plagued Palm Beach County waterways, fueled by nutrient runoff from the watershed and Lake Okeechobee.

Shortly before Bella’s death, reports on blue-green algae from the C-51 canal showed toxin levels nearly three times higher than what is considered harmful to human health. Bella's vomit was tested and found to contain fatal levels of the cyanobacteria.

The dog's family had been boating on the canal. They say they were careful not to let Bella go in the water, which was green with algae that day. They believe Bella ate something that washed off the boat as they cleaned it.

There is no antidote to blue-green algae poisoning. The body just needs to be supported as it works the toxins out of its system. Bella's symptoms included vomiting and convulsion.

If people suspect a pet has been exposed to blue-green algae, they're urged to contact a veterinarian immediately.

