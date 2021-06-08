© 2020 Health News Florida



Blue-Green Algae Bloom Prompts Health Alert For Orlando's Lake Rowena

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes - WMFE
Published June 8, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT
lake rowena blue-green algae
Florida Department of Environmental Protection
/
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection reports the algae bloom was present throughout Lake Rowena in Orlando.

The Orange County Health Department advised residents to not drink the water or go swimming or boating in it, or let animals near it.

Toxins from blue-green algae have prompted the Orange County Health Department to issue a health alert for Lake Rowena in Orlando.

State officials drew the water sample last week at the northeast corner. But the algae bloom was present throughout the lake.

The public was advised not to drink the water or go swimming or boating in it. And don’t let animals near the water.

The Health Department says blue-green algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and respiratory irritation.

Heavy exposure to cyanotoxins — through drinking the water — can sometimes affect the liver and nervous system.

