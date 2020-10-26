-
A group studying homelessness in one Florida city has recommended hiring a psychiatrist to hit the streets, counsel homeless who might have mental…
Florida is enacting tough new penalties on dealers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Community members gathered at West Palm Beach City Hall on Thursday for a sit-in in support of two gun control bills in the House of Representatives....
The chief executive officer of St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach has stepped down in the wake of ending the hospital's infant cardiac-surgery…
Charges of first-degree murder were dropped against a doctor this week after the state discovered that key parts of the law used to indict him for the…