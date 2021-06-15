© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Health Alerts For Blue-Green Algae Toxin Issued In Lake, Seminole Counties

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published June 15, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT
An algae bloom on the Dead River in Lake County has released a harmful toxin in the water. Photo: DEP
Florida Department of Environmental Protection
/
An algae bloom on the Dead River in Lake County has released a harmful toxin in the water.

Blue-green algae blooms become more common in Florida lakes during the summer and early fall. That's when temperatures are high, days are long and storms flush nutrients into the water. 

Local health departments are alerting people to harmful toxins from blue-green algae blooms on Seminole County’s Lake Howell and Lake County’s Dead River south of U.S. 441.

The Dead River is a canal between Lake Harris and Lake Eustis.

People are advised not to swallow the water or swim, wade or go boating in areas with algae. The water isn’t safe for pets, either.

Exposure to the toxins can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and respiratory problems. Heavy exposure can affect the liver and nervous system.

Blue-green algae blooms become more common in Florida lakes during the summer and early fall. That’s when temperatures are high, days are long and storms flush nutrients into the water. 

And sometimes, as with these samples drawn last Wednesday, the algae produces harmful toxins.

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Health News Floridaalgaealgae bloomtoxic algaetoxic algae bloomBlue-green algaeLake CountySeminole County
Joe Byrnes
Related Content