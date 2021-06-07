Weekly Update: Florida Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For June 3

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

As of June 4, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a statewide and county weekly breakdown on cases, vaccinations, positivity rate, and deaths.

UPDATE: Weekly Situation Report From The Florida Department Of Health

Following is a summary from May 28, 2021, through June 3, 2021.

Cases: 2,289,332 new positive cases, and increase in 11,091 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 10,191,622 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 356,193. In all, 53% of Florida’s population has received a vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 3.6%, down from 3.7% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 36,985 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 252 from the previous week.

(May 28 through June 3)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health produces a weekly update with information about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

