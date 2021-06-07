Weekly Update: Florida Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For June 3
Here is a summary of the Florida Department of Health’s Weekly Situation Report for May 28, 2021, through June 3, 2021.
Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.
As of June 4, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a statewide and county weekly breakdown on cases, vaccinations, positivity rate, and deaths.
Following is a summary from May 28, 2021, through June 3, 2021.
Cases: 2,289,332 new positive cases, and increase in 11,091 from the previous week.
Vaccinations: 10,191,622 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 356,193. In all, 53% of Florida’s population has received a vaccine.
Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 3.6%, down from 3.7% the previous week.
Deaths: A total of 36,985 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 252 from the previous week.
ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health produces a weekly update with information about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.
