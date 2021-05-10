Orange County Disbands COVID-19 Strike Teams

Orange County has disbanded the strike teams it was sending out to make sure businesses were in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.

The county says the decision is in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order suspending local government mandates.

The five teams of three people each included a code compliance officer, a health department representative and a county fire marshal office representative.

The county says the strike teams visited 6,685 businesses between July 2020 and May this year, handing out face masks, hand sanitizers and signage.

County Mayor Jerry Demings paid tribute to the strike teams, noting a 99 percent compliance rate.



