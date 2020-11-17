Orlando Strike Teams Find 11 Bars Not Following COVID Precautions Over Weekend

Orlando-area strike teams monitoring COVID-19 precautions found 11 bars where patrons and owners were noncomplient this past weekend.

Eight of the bars were in downtown Orlando, three near the University of Central Florida.

The businesses are required to follow guidelines developed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said patrons were not wearing face masks or social distancing, and there was no hand sanitizer provided by owners.

“In addition, some of the members of our team were insulted by the patrons," Demings said. "And I’m told that some of the bar owners were less than cooperative."

Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said they have no plans to reup a nightly curfew. But Dyer said with coronavirus cases rising again, bar owners and patrons need to continue to follow protocols put in place to prevent the spread.

“The most effective way to keep our businesses open, to keep our restaurants open, to keep our bars open is to do our pandemic precautions, it’s to wear masks, it’s to socially distance," he said.

"And nobody wants to shut any business down. We want to keep all our businesses open, but it’s incumbent upon all of us to do our part if we’re going to be able to do that.”

Florida health officials reported a 7.95 percent coronavirus positivity rate on Monday.