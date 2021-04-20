© 2020 Health News Florida



Orange County Pauses Planned Loosening Of COVID Restrictions

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published April 20, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT
Mayor Jerry Demings encourages residents to post their coronavirus vaccine experiences, tagging Orange County and using the hashtag #IGotMyShot. Image: Orange County via YouTube
Orange County via YouTube
/
Mayor Jerry Demings encourages residents to post their coronavirus vaccine experiences, tagging Orange County and using the hashtag #IGotMyShot.

Mayor Jerry Demings, while noting demand for the vaccine has slowed, says decisions will be based on data and science.

Orange County MAyor Jerry Demings has paused his planned loosening of coronavirus safety precautions.

Demings says the decision is based on a combination of three concerning trends.

He says Orange County continues to see an increase in its coronavirus test positivity. The 14-day average is 7.6 percent, the highest in more than two months.

Then there’s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause and a slowdown in demand for vaccinations.

Finally, Demings says hospitalizations are edging upward.

He says the county will be guided by data and science.

“Sometime probably summertime, mid- to late summer, we should see where we are really able to relax the facial coverings,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.

A reduction in social distancing requirements will come first.

“We may be able to do that in a phase of the continuation of the reopening of businesses here within Orange County,” Demings said.

Regarding vaccine demand, the Orange County Convention Center had 17,000 Pfizer shots available this week. As of Monday evening, Demings says 11,000 spots were unfilled.

There are 120 county vaccine locations, including the FEMA site, where walk-ins are welcome, the Convention Center and the Silver Star Park Gym. There are also mobile units and home visits.

“So by doing all of this,” he said, “we hope to take away any of the things that may inhibit individuals from getting vaccinated. And we are seeing more people who are helping to become advocates by sharing their own personal experiences.”

Demings is asking residents to post their vaccination stories, tagging Orange County and using the  #IGotMyShot hashtag.

About 30 percent of county residents have gotten at least one dose. He says the goal is 79 percent fully vaccinated.

 
Joe Byrnes
