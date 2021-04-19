COVID Hospitalizations Plunge Among Seniors As Immunity Takes Hold

The number of Florida seniors entering the hospital for COVID-19 dropped sharply over the past month, an indication that the vaccination campaign begun in December has been effective in protecting the group most vulnerable to the disease.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, hospitals have registered a 46% drop in admissions for COVID patients aged 70 or over since mid-February, an encouraging sign in the fight against the pandemic.

And since COVID deaths are typically preceded by hospitalizations, the drop is an indication that the death rate may continue to fall.

Warning signs remain. The hospitalization rate for younger people has begun creeping upward, paralleling a drop in the age of the average person with COVID.

And while most Florida seniors have been vaccinated, many have not, and they remain vulnerable to a disease that appears to be spreading as more people venture out to restaurants, clubs and social gatherings.

Read the entire article at news partner at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

— By David Fleshler and Cindy Krischer Goodman / The South Florida Sun Sentinel