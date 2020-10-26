-
Federal prosecutors say they have broken up a fraud scheme at veterans hospitals in South Florida. They say fraudulent suppliers stole millions from the…
Two Tampa Bay residents have pleaded guilty to paying healthcare kickbacks in a scheme that saw their company help collect over $4 million from one...
Joe Peppers, the head of Jacksonville’s Kids Hope Alliance, has been put on administrative leave with pay after a memo surfaced of a meeting he had with...
By News Service of FloridaA 36-year old Jacksonville Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit money laundering for his role in a $57.3…
Attorneys general from more than 40 states are alleging the nation's largest generic drug manufacturers conspired to artificially inflate and manipulate…
A Florida woman has been arrested twice on multiple charges after authorities say she scammed hurricane victims while posing as a public adjuster. A…
A pitcher on the Florida Marlins team that won the 2003 World Series has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for taking part in an…
The former Naples-based hospital chain Health Management Associates will pay more than $260 million to resolve criminal and civil allegations of…
SeaWorld and two former executives on Tuesday agreed to pay more than $5 million to settle federal fraud claims that they misled investors about the…
Former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Marlon McCree has been arrested in connection with a fraud scheme totaling nearly $78,000.