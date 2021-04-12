© 2020 Health News Florida



Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Orange County Launches Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Program

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published April 12, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
Orange County is launching a mobile COVID-19 vaccination program for people in underserved communities.

The first site in the mobile COVID-19 vaccination program will open at Barber Park on Monday. 

Residents 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine Monday through Friday at the site. Up to 1,000 doses will be available each day.

Mayor Jerry Demings said anyone getting inoculated must provide proof of full- or part-time Florida residency. 

“Appointments are available and preferred between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, there are limited walkups available between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. if you are unable to get an appointment,” he said.

Demings said additional sites will be announced as more vaccine supply becomes available. 

He said about 1,000 doses will be available each day.

“And these mobile sites will be the first time Orange County has had full control of the location and the vaccine allocation,” Demings said.

Click here for more information.

The county announced it will close the vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center at the end of May. 


Danielle Prieur
