FEMA Taking Applications For COVID-Related Funeral Aid

People with loved ones who died of COVID-19 in 2020 can ask the federal government for help paying for the funerals.

FEMA will start accepting applications for funeral assistance on Monday. Applicants must provide a death certificate as well as funeral home contracts and receipts.

Have you lost a loved one due to COVID-19? We might be able to help.



Starting in April, we will provide financial assistance for funeral expenses suffered after January 20, 2020.



Learn if you are eligible to apply: https://t.co/3hidYZaSb9 pic.twitter.com/uNCDRm3n7d — FEMA (@fema) March 25, 2021

Those who qualify can receive up to $9,000 toward funeral costs.

The funds can help cover funeral services, including interment and cremation, that occurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020.

To apply, call FEMA’s toll-free funeral assistance line at 844-684-6333.

Details can be found online here.

Note: FEMA has received reports of scammers reaching out to people offering to register them for funeral assistance. FEMA has not sent any such notifications and does do not contact people prior to them registering.

