© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

FEMA Taking Applications For COVID-Related Funeral Aid

WMFE | By WMFE Staff
Published April 12, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT
FEMA's request for cadaver pouches follows warnings at the White House of coronavirus death tolls surpassing 100,000.
FEMA's request for cadaver pouches follows warnings at the White House of coronavirus death tolls surpassing 100,000.

Applicants must provide a death certificate as well as funeral home contracts and receipts. Those who qualify can receive up to $9,000 toward funeral services, including interment and cremation.

People with loved ones who died of COVID-19 in 2020 can ask the federal government for help paying for the funerals.

FEMA will start accepting applications for funeral assistance on Monday. Applicants must provide a death certificate as well as funeral home contracts and receipts.

Those who qualify can receive up to $9,000 toward funeral costs.
The funds can help cover funeral services, including interment and cremation, that occurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020.

To apply, call FEMA’s toll-free funeral assistance line at 844-684-6333.

Details can be found online here. 

Note: FEMA has received reports of scammers reaching out to people offering to register them for funeral assistance. FEMA has not sent any such notifications and does do not contact people prior to them registering.

Copyright 2021 WMFE.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus deathsfuneralsFEMA
WMFE Staff
Related Content