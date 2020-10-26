-
FEMA says pandemic-related funding is available from other sources, including millions of masks from Health and Human Services. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden blasts the policy change.
Aging advocates sent a letter to Florida U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott urging Congress to pass an additional coronavirus relief package for...
After months of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has never been more ready for...
In the government's hurried pandemic response, more than 250 companies, some with little or no medical supply experience, got contracts worth more than $1 million without fully competitive bidding.
"Do not believe the disinformation campaigns," Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf tweeted. "Please do not pass it along. Use trusted local and federal government sources."
The agency is best known for coordinating aid after natural disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes. But responding to the coronavirus pandemic is a very different job.
President Donald Trump promised a swift infusion of federal aid to the Florida Panhandle seven months after devastating Hurricane Michael as he rallied…
Flooding is one of the most common and costly disasters during storms. Pinellas County is the latest area to have adjustments made to its flood map to...
Four Keys cities and Monroe County have sent FEMA bills for more than $91 million from Hurricane Irma. A year and a half after the storm, they have...
Florida's Panhandle took the brunt of Hurricane Michael three months ago. Small, beachside communities are just beginning to grapple with the costs and challenges of recovery.