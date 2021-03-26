© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Did A Loved One Die From COVID? FEMA Can Reimburse Funeral Costs

WLRN 91.3 FM | By WLRN
Published March 26, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT
FEMA
The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday said it will provide up to $9,000 per funeral.

The federal funds can help cover funeral services, including interment and cremation, that occurred between in 2020.

Families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 last year will soon be able to apply for reimbursement of their funeral costs through a new federal assistance program.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday said it will provide up to $9,000 per funeral, with people who lost multiple family members to COVID-19 eligible to apply for up to $35,000.


The funds can help cover funeral services, including interment and cremation, that occurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020. Florida alone ended 2020 with a total of 21,990 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.

Program applications are expected to become available in early April.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

— By Michelle Marchante / The Miami Herald

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusFEMA
WLRN
Related Content