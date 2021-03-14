© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Residents 60 And Older Eligible For COVID Vaccine

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published March 14, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT
covid vaccine.jpeg
As of Sunday, more than 4 million Floridians had gotten at least one vaccine shot, almost three-quarters of them 65 years or older.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says vaccinating the 60-64 age group may go quicker than expected because of the increase in the weekly supply the state is receiving.

Florida lowers the age to qualify for a coronavirus vaccine for residents from 65 to 60 on Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said this past week that vaccinating ages 60 to 64 may go quicker than expected because of the increase in the weekly vaccine supply the state is receiving.

DeSantis cited softened demand statewide as his reason for expanding eligibility.

“The pharmacies have their windows to sign up, and they’re [vaccines] not gone in 10 minutes like they were a month and a half ago. Sometimes the window will be open for an hour,” he said.

DeSantis said the five-year age decrease adds nearly 1.5 million eligible people.

Other eligible groups include: law enforcement officers, K-12 school teachers and employees, and firefighters age 50 and older; health care workers with direct patient contact; people 16 and older who are medically vulnerable to the virus; and long-term care residents and staff.

DeSantis also said last week that he expects the age limit to soon drop to 55 – adding another 1.6 million eligible people - with the vaccine open to the general public by the end of April.

To preregister at state-supported sites in your area, visit http://myvaccine.fl.gov.

coronavirus vaccine COVID-19
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
