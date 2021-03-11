DeSantis Erases Coronavirus Fines Issued By Local Governments

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state clemency board said Wednesday it would erase fines local governments imposed on people or businesses for violating coronavirus-related ordinances.

DeSantis also issued an executive order that said the period involved is March 1, 2020 to Wednesday.

But state fines are not exempt. Fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals or other health care providers also are not exempt.

It also was not apparent if the state clemency board had the right to make the decision. DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis voted in favor of it. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only Democrat in the state cabinet, voted against it.

DeSantis had issued an order in September stopping local communities from collecting fines for COVID-19 violations.

