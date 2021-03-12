DeSantis Anticipates Lifting COVID Vaccine Age Limits Next Month

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is suggesting that he will open up coronavirus vaccinations to the general public as soon as April.

The governor’s announcement Thursday underscored confidence that the wider availability of vaccines will allow the state to quickly provide shots to anyone who wants one. It also could boost lagging vaccination rates in rural counties.

DeSantis also announced that 85 more Walgreens pharmacies will begin offering the coronavirus vaccine. The addition means 97 Walgreens pharmacies in the state will have the vaccine.

DeSantis said at a news conference in Jacksonville that the availability of shots will depend on vaccine deliveries from the federal government. But he is expressing growing confidence that production will soon ramp up.

“We probably would be able to really open it up more broadly if the supply continues on the way we’re doing,” he said, “and I think these pharmacies are really going to play the dominant role.”

DeSantis plans to announce a further expansion within the federal pharmacy program next week.

For information on Walgreens vaccine availability, go to walgreens.com.

Other companies in the federal program include Publix, CVS, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn-Dixie.

DeSantis says nearly 3 million Florida seniors have been at least partially vaccinated. And he sees “encouraging signals” about vaccine supplies.

The White House on Wednesday announced plans to increase the weekly supply as it pursues vaccines for every adult by the end of May.



Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.