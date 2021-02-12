Florida Surpasses 1.8M Coronavirus Cases; Fewest Hospitalizations Since December

Mirroring national declines, the number of Floridians who are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 is at its lowest level in almost two months.

There were 4,906 people hospitalized with coronavirus in the state on Thursday afternoon — the lowest level since Dec. 14. It's also a decline of 222 hospitalizations statewide since Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Health also recorded another 180 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 28,871. While the deaths were recorded Thursday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The state report also shows that 1,806,805 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida, with 8,525 new cases since Wednesday’s report.

Florida is averaging 7,666 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR. That’s a 22% decrease over the week prior, and a 29% increase from two weeks ago.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Feb. 11):

Positive Tests – 1,806,805

Deaths – 28,871



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 8,525 | Deaths - 180

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,649 | Deaths - 53



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 160,454 | Positivity Rate – 6.20%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Feb. 11: 8,525/180

Feb. 10: 7,537/165

Feb. 9: 7,023/239

Feb. 8: 5,737/126

Feb. 7: 6,624/103

Feb. 6: 7,486/145

Feb. 5: 11,543/215

Feb. 4: 7,711/226

Feb. 3: 6,979/203

Feb. 2: 10,533/140

Feb. 1: 5,730/214

Jan. 31: 7,788/120

Jan. 30: 15,019/110

Jan. 29: 10,976/229

