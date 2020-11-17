Listen: Disease Specialist On Convalescent Plasma, New Antibody Treatment

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, researchers and doctors continue working to find new ways to treat the disease.

Since the end of April, Lee Health has been testing the use of convalescent plasma. It’s taken from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19 and infused into patients to hopefully reduce the severity of the disease.

In this interview, Lee Health infectious disease specialist Dr. Doug Brust gives an update on the use of convalescent plasma and also informs on a new monoclonal antibody treatment from Eli Lilly that just received an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. It is called Bamlanivimab.

To donate convalescent plasma, email COVID.plasma@LeeHealth.org or call (239) 343-2332.

