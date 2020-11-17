© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Listen: Disease Specialist On Convalescent Plasma, New Antibody Treatment

WGCU | By Mike Kiniry
Julie Glenn
Published November 17, 2020 at 8:48 AM EST

Dr. Doug Brust of Lee Health gives an update on the use of convalescent plasma with COVID-19 patients and also informs on a new monoclonal antibody treatment from Eli Lilly.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, researchers and doctors continue working to find new ways to treat the disease.

Since the end of April, Lee Health has been testing the use of convalescent plasma. It’s taken from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19 and infused into patients to hopefully reduce the severity of the disease.

In this interview, Lee Health infectious disease specialist Dr. Doug Brust gives an update on the use of convalescent plasma and also informs on a new monoclonal antibody treatment from Eli Lilly that just received an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. It is called Bamlanivimab.

To donate convalescent plasma, email COVID.plasma@LeeHealth.org or call (239) 343-2332.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags

Health News Floridalee healthCOVID-19CoronavirusConvalescent plasmaplasmaLee County
Mike Kiniry
Mike Kiniry is producer of Gulf Coast Live, and co-creator and host of the WGCU podcast Three Song Stories: Biography Through Music. He first joined the WGCU team in the summer of 2003 as an intern while studying Communication at Florida Gulf Coast University. 
See stories by Mike Kiniry
Julie Glenn
Julie Glenn is the host of Gulf Coast Live. She has been working in southwest Florida as a freelance writer since 2007, most recently as a regular columnist for the Naples Daily News. She began her broadcasting career in 1993 as a reporter/anchor/producer for a local CBS affiliate in Quincy, Illinois. After also working for the NBC affiliate, she decided to move to Parma, Italy where she earned her Master’s degree in communication from the University of Gastronomic Sciences. Her undergraduate degree in Mass Communication is from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
See stories by Julie Glenn
Related Content