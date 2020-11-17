© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Adds More Than 4,600 New Coronavirus Cases; Positivity Rate Climbs To 7.95%

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published November 17, 2020 at 7:10 AM EST
The Florida Department of Health releases a daily dashboard showing coronavirus cases across the state.

Manatee County recorded the deaths of 13 people due to coronavirus complications, the highest for a single day since August 10, when 35 people died.

Florida health officials on Monday reported 4,663 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday's report, along with 41 more deaths.

Florida now has a total of 889,864 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The state has seen demand for testing surge over the past few weeks and reported the results of more than 62,000 tests Sunday.

The state’s positivity rate for coronavirus rose to 7.95%, up slightly from Saturday’s 7.57%.

The state’s overall death toll due to complications from COVID-19 is now 17,775.
A total of 898 coronavirus cases came from the greater Tampa Bay region, including 280 in Hillsborough County. Twenty-four of the deaths were in the region, with 13 in Manatee County and nine in Hillsborough County.

Manatee's death toll was the highest for a single day since August 10, when 35 people died.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Monday, Nov. 16:

  • Hillsborough: 53,187 /866
  • Pinellas: 29,297 /855
  • Manatee: 14,855 /359
  • Polk: 25,379 /648
  • Sarasota: 11,274 /358
  • Pasco: 12,666 /259
  • Hernando: 4,275 /187


Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

  • Nov. 16: 4,663/41
  • Nov. 15: 10,105/30
  • Nov. 14: 4,544/45
  • Nov. 13: 6,933/74
  • Nov. 12: 5,607/73
  • Nov. 11: 5,838/52
  • Nov. 10: 4,353/69
  • Nov. 9: 3,924/58
  • Nov. 8: 6,820/22
  • Nov. 7: 4,452/87
  • Nov. 6: 5,245/54
  • Nov. 5: 6,257/39
  • Nov. 4: 4,423/32
  • Nov. 3: 4,637/56

