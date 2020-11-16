FAMU Opts Out Of Football Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Florida A&M University in Tallahassee has chosen to forgo the 2021 spring seasons for football, indoor track and field, and volleyball, citing health and safety concerns due to COVID-19 as reasons.

The announcement leaves softball, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball as the remaining sports.

The Rattlers' rival Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach made the decision to forgo all its sports last month, leaving the football team with only four games.

Florida A&M Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha says the focus is now on next season.

"We are certainly disappointed that some of our student-athletes will not be able to compete this year; however, we will shift our focus to achieving our academic priorities while planning a safe return to play in fall 2021, our inaugural season in the Southwest Athletic Conference," FAMU Athletic Director Kortne Gosha said.

This was the last year of FAMU’s play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Beginning fall 2021 the university will be in the Southwest Athletic Conference.