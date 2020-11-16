© 2020 Health News Florida
FAMU Opts Out Of Football Amid COVID-19 Concerns

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published November 16, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST
Florida A&M quarterback Rasean McKay (17) looks for a receiver during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Florida A&M quarterback Rasean McKay (17) looks for a receiver during a 2019 game against Central Florida in Orlando.

Florida A&M University in Tallahassee has chosen to forgo the 2021 spring seasons for football, indoor track and field, and volleyball, citing health and safety concerns due to COVID-19 as reasons.

The announcement leaves softball, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball as the remaining sports.

The Rattlers' rival Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach made the decision to forgo all its sports last month, leaving the football team with only four games.

Florida A&M Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha says the focus is now on next season.

"We are certainly disappointed that some of our student-athletes will not be able to compete this year; however, we will shift our focus to achieving our academic priorities while planning a safe return to play in fall 2021, our inaugural season in the Southwest Athletic Conference," FAMU Athletic Director Kortne Gosha said.

This was the last year of FAMU’s play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Beginning fall 2021 the university will be in the Southwest Athletic Conference.

Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. Blaise hails from Windermere, Florida. He graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He formerly worked for The Florida Channel, WTXL-TV, and before graduating interned with WFSU News. He is excited to return to the newsroom. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports, Netflix, outdoor activities and anything involving his daughter.
