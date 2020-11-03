Tampa General Names New Chief Medical Officer

Tampa General Hospital has named a new chief medical officer.

The hospital announced Monday that Dr. Peggy Duggan will take over the role, which also serves as an executive vice president, on Jan. 24.

Duggan, who spent more than 15 years in the Mass General Brigham Health System in Boston, will oversee physicians and patient care, including medical staff services, patient satisfaction and quality of care measures.

She began her career as a breast surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital and then became medical director of the breast center and ultimately chief medical officer at the hospital.

"Peggy has extensive experience successfully leading a large health system and driving the highest quality of care outcomes,” Tampa General President and CEO John Couris said in a release. “She will advance our clinical programs while supporting our medical staff. As we continue to navigate through this global pandemic, her incident command experience, medical staff leadership, and commitment to excellence will strengthen our organization."

Duggan earned a medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine.

"I'm excited and humbled to join the world-class team at Tampa General Hospital,” Duggan said in a release. “I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team, and the talented physicians and team members.”

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7