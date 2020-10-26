-
Dr. Peggy Duggan will take over as Tampa General's executive vice president and chief medical officer on Jan. 24.
An alert warns hospitals and health care providers that there is "credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat."
As Florida’s coronavirus cases break national records, health workers say they’re feeling the strain. While most hospitals still have room to take in...
The Trump administration has won a court ruling upholding its plan to require insurers and hospitals to disclose the actual prices for common tests and…
In a lot of ways life has returned to normal in most of the Florida Keys. But one major institution – a hospital – is still operating out of temporary...
Florida Hospital has purchased about 100 acres along Interstate 4 in Lakeland where it plans to build a freestanding emergency room and eventually a…
Bad behavior at Naval Hospital Jacksonville that surfaced in social media posts this week prompted emergency action Wednesday at military medical...
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks to Domingo Cruz Vivaldi, an administrator at the San Jorge Children's Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico as Hurricane Maria's trajectory is affecting the island.
Authorities say six children and two adults in the Florida Panhandle are in serious condition after carbon monoxide filled their vehicle, causing them to…
Lower Keys Medical Center is a publicly owned hospital. But it’s leased to a private for-profit company.Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman supports a…