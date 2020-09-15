Broward Schools To Reopen Oct. 5

© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

September 15, 2020

Broward schools plans to reopen its campus on Oct. 5, Superintendent Robert Runcie announced Tuesday.

He said a decline in COVID-19 rates in the state, as well as expectations from Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state leaders, make it time for a return to face-to-face learning.

“We recognize there’s a population that wants to come back to our schools and those families should have that option," he said.

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

