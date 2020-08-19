News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
South Florida May Move To Phase 2 Soon, Gov. Ron DeSantis Says
South Florida is on the verge of moving to Phase 2 of reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.
Citing “significant downward trends” in coronavirus cases, the governor said he is discussing the move with all three counties — Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade.
“I’m not saying I’m going to do it today or we’re gonna do it tomorrow. ...[But] these are sustained trends at this point and I think that that’s a good thing,” he said.
