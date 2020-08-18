© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Miami-Dade COVID Numbers Improve, But Business Restrictions Will Remain

Health News Florida | By Veronica Zaragovia / WLRN
Published August 18, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
Carlos_A._Gimenez.jpg

COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and the positivity rate in Miami-Dade County are dropping. While that’s good news for Florida’s worst-hit county, officials say more work needs to be done.

The 14-day positivity rate in Miami-Dade was at a little more than 12 percent on Monday. The positivity rate is the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19.

But Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez says that’s not low enough.

“We need to get way under the 10 percent positivity benchmark based on the CDC and medical experts’ advice before we start to reopen more businesses. So everybody, do your part, we can move forward together,” he says.

Gimenez says he spoke with White House Coronavirus Task Force members last week. Drs. Deborah Birx and Tony Fauci advised him to keep business restrictions as they are, despite the improvements. That’s because they expect a second surge in COVID-19 

Health News FloridaMiami-DadeCOVID-19CoronavirusMiamiSouth Florida
