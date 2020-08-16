News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Pinellas Sheriff Gualtieri Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Pinellas County’s sheriff has tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency announced on Saturday.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri’s symptoms were mild and began with a loss of taste and smell, a release from the sheriff’s office said. He does not have a fever or respiratory issues.
Gualtieri, 58, will remain home for 10 days, following quarantine guidance from the Florida Department of Health. He will continue to work remotely and remain in contact with the Sheriff’s Office command staff, the agency said.