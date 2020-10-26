Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri

-
Pinellas County’s sheriff has tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency announced on Saturday.Sheriff Bob Gualtieri’s symptoms were mild and began…
Pinellas County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday not to close beaches for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Past gun violence produced few lasting changes in Florida, but the Parkland mass shooting has prompted swift new laws and a high-profile committee that is…
As the nation’s eyes were on Broward County, Florida, for a flawed, week long election recount, a state commission a few miles away was investigating the…
The sheriff leading the state commission investigating Florida's high school massacre says he now believes trained, volunteer teachers should have...
It took medics 40 minutes after the shooting began at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 before medics could reach 10 victims on the third...
Two students told investigators they reported the Florida high school shooting suspect to an administrator for making threats but felt they were not taken…
Scot Peterson, the Broward County school-resource officer who was responsible for protecting students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been…
There has been an arrest in the Clearwater 'stand your ground' case. The State Attorney's office is charging Micheal Drejka with manslaughter in the...
Prosecutors on Wednesday released hours of video interrogation of Florida's school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair,…