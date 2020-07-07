© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Disney Moves Ahead With Plans To Reopen Florida Parks Despite Virus Spike

Health News Florida | By Danielle Prieur / WMFE
Published July 7, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
Walt Disney World
Max Pixel
Disney indefinitely pushed back the reopening of Disneyland in California when the state delayed releasing guidelines for reopening theme parks in the state. But the company has no plans of doing the same in Florida.

Disney is moving ahead with plans to reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on Saturday even as new coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida.

Disney indefinitely pushed back the reopening of Disneyland in California when the state delayed releasing guidelines for reopening theme parks in the state.

But the company has no plans of doing the same at its parks near Orlando.

In a statement posted on the Disney Parks blog, the company said it is “eager to open the gates and navigate this new world together with health and safety top of mind.”

Guests will be limited based on reservations made on the Disney Park Pass system.

All guests older than 2 must wear a face mask and submit to a mandatory temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher and their party will not be allowed entry.

EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are slated to reopen July 15.

Click here to read about mandated health and safety precautions at the parks.

Tags

Health News FloridaDisney WorldDisneyCoronavirusCOVID-19
Related Content