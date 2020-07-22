© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pinellas Superintendent Recommends Delaying Start Of School

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa
Published July 22, 2020 at 6:01 AM EDT

Pinellas County’s school superintendent is recommending that the start of school be delayed until Aug. 24.

Michael Grego announced Tuesday that he would recommend the two-week delay for both in-person and online learning options.

The Pinellas school board would have to vote on the proposal at its July 28 meeting.

Four other districts in the area – Hillsborough, Manatee, Polk and Sarasota -- have made similar proposals to delay the start of school.  

The delay in Pinellas will allow staff more time to prepare to teach children both in the classroom and online, a release from the district said.

The change will not affect Thanksgiving, spring or winter breaks but the last day of school would be pushed back to June 9.

The deadline for Pinellas parents to select a learning option for their child – either online or in person – is July 27.  

Health News FloridaschoolsPinellas CountyPinellas County SchoolsCoronavirusCOVID-19
Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
