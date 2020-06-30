© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Duval Public Schools Will Spend $4 Million On Protective Desk Barriers For Students

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Bill Bortzfield
Cyd Hoskinson
Published June 30, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
File photo of a classroom.
File photo of a classroom.

Duval County students returning to the classroom this fall will sit behind protective barriers meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The barriers passed on a unanimous vote Tuesday by the Duval County Public Schools board.

WJCT news partner News4Jax reports some 120,000 of the barriers will be needed to protect all of the county’s public school students.

The district expects to spend around $4 million for the barriers. The money will be reimbursed through the federal CARES Act.

Duval has already spent more than $10 million on coronavirus-related measures, including its move to distance learning in March.

