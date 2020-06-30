Duval Public Schools Will Spend $4 Million On Protective Desk Barriers For Students

Duval County students returning to the classroom this fall will sit behind protective barriers meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The barriers passed on a unanimous vote Tuesday by the Duval County Public Schools board.

WJCT news partner News4Jax reports some 120,000 of the barriers will be needed to protect all of the county’s public school students.

The district expects to spend around $4 million for the barriers. The money will be reimbursed through the federal CARES Act.

Duval has already spent more than $10 million on coronavirus-related measures, including its move to distance learning in March.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .