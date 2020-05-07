TMH Therapy Dogs Part of Nurses Day Salute

Workers heading to and from the evening shift change at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital received a unique honor on Wednesday, May 6. Dozens of the hospital's therapy dogs and their handlers were lined up along Surgeon's Drive in salute.

It was a very special Nurses Day observance. Not only nurses, but all hospital employees arriving to start their shift or those leaving for the day got a heroes' welcome from about 40 Animal Therapy Program staff and their canine companions. Among them was Cindy Burgess and her four legged pal "Dolly." Burgess believed it would give hospital staffers a welcome respite.

"I think it's very important! I've always thought the dogs were a calming effect on anybody. Just looking at them it makes you smile because - well, Dolly's so cute - and you know I've been through my troubles too and they always helped. Petting the dog, looking at them. I think it's extremely important," she explained.

Since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, therapy animal visits in the hospital and other health care facilities have been suspended.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .