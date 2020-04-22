News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Florida Tourism Industry Plans To Ease Into Reopening
Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry should reopen from the coronavirus pandemic slowly. That's what a committee looking at reopening the state from the coronavirus shutdown was told Tuesday.
The tourism industry will first focus on getting residents to take in-state vacations before branching out to national and international travelers.
The state’s No. 1 industry has crashed since mid-March when the state’s theme parks and other attractions began closing. Hotels have seen a drop in revenue of almost $2 billion over the last six weeks compared to last year.
Domestic air travel to the state is down 65% and international air travel is down 80%.