It provides a phased approach to resuming cruises, which have been sidelined since a "no sail" order was issued in March.
Gov. Ron DeSantis supports lifting federal COVID-19 restrictions on travelers from the United Kingdom and Brazil to help Florida’s struggling tourism industry.
Many are worried that Labor Day will be like the Fourth of July and Memorial Day, when travel and celebrations fanned the flames of viral spread, especially across the U.S. South and West.
Tourism is one of Florida's biggest and most important industries. But visitors are shying away from the sun-splashed beaches and theme parks. Tourism numbers cratered in the last quarter.
Legoland and Universal have local approval for their plans, which involve taking temperatures and encouraging face masks. Disney World and SeaWorld haven't presented their plans yet.
Florida officials release a plan Friday to reopen the economy, which is dependent on tourism. Businesses from restaurants to theme parks believe they can open without risking a COVID-19 resurgence.
Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry should reopen from the coronavirus pandemic slowly. That's what a committee looking at reopening the state from…
The state’s tourism-marketing arm wants to send a message to potential visitors: Hurricane damage and fish-killing red tide don’t cover all of the…
Gov. Rick Scott issued an emergency order Monday and provided $1.5 million to help clean up water and bring back tourists to Southwest Florida after the…
The American Petroleum Institute wants to expand oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and along the Atlantic coast. API says safety isn’t a concern this...