Are You Eating, Teaching? Poll Hopes To Measure Virus Impact

Just how badly has the new coronavirus affected life in the U.S.?

The U.S. Census Bureau will try to answer that question with a new experimental, weekly survey that officials approved earlier this week.

The Census Bureau is hoping the three-month-long survey provides concrete data on what has been going on at the national and state levels since the coronavirus started spreading.

The virus has caused widespread stay-at-home orders and business disruptions across the U.S.

The online questionnaire will ask respondents about if they’ve lost jobs or income, if they've been forced into teaching duties at home and if they have enough to eat.